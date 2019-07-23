(Gwangju Swimming) Goalkeeper, elder statesmen come through for S. Korea in 1st water polo win
By Yoo Jee-ho
GWANGJU, July 23 (Yonhap) -- Up against New Zealand trying to avoid finishing last in men's water polo at the world championships Tuesday, South Korea was trailing 11-9 with 4:48 left in the game.
In other words, right where South Korean veteran Gwon Yeong-gyun wanted them.
After going scoreless in his four previous games, Gwon, the team's oldest player at 31, saved his best effort for last. He scored two of the last three South Korean goals in regulation to force the penalty shootout at 12-12 and netted the clinching shootout goal as the team's final shooter for a 17-16 victory at Nambu University Water Polo Competition Venue in Gwangju.
Gwon scored a team-high three goals in the thrilling victory, which delighted a crowd that included first lady Kim Jung-sook.
"Over the past four games, I played so poorly that I felt so ashamed to be around my teammates," Gwon said. "But after today, I think I can hold my head high. I told the guys that I would go last in the shootout because I was confident I could score, and we all played a great game as a team."
South Korea made its world championships debut after receiving a spot as the host. It was overwhelmed in the preliminary stage, losing to Greece, Serbia and Montenegro by a combined 72-11.
South Korea then fell to Kazakhstan 17-4 in the first classification game, which dropped them to the 15th place game against New Zealand.
New Zealand had just one victory in its six previous world championships, and South Korea was trying to win for the first time in front of home fans. Gwon said his team just might have been the more desperate side.
"We were determined to go for our first win and die in the water trying," Gwon added.
To hear captain Lee Seon-uk tell it, South Korea took a page out of Yogi Berra's book of quotes: "It ain't over till it's over."
"Even though we were down in the fourth quarter, we knew the game wasn't going to end until the final horn," said Lee, also 31. "And we felt pretty comfortable in the shootout because we'd just caught them after being down a couple of goals. We didn't feel like we had anything to lose."
Lee scored the tying goal to make it 11-11 late in the fourth and converted his shootout chance as the first South Korean shooter.
But the team wouldn't even have gotten into that phase without the heroics of goalkeeper Lee Jin-woo.
Jung Byeong-young held the fort in the first half, and Lee took over in the latter half and then in the shootout. He made several key saves, including one on Matthew Lewis with 13 seconds left in the fourth quarter.
Then Lee denied New Zealand's second shooter, Nicholas Stankovich, in the penalties.
"This feels like I'm still dreaming. I don't even know what to think," Lee said after a game that began at 8 a.m. "When I made that save late in the fourth, I felt we could take this game in the penalty shootout."
Lee said he wasn't at his best in the third quarter after replacing Jung and added, "I am glad I was able to make up for that in the fourth quarter and the shootout."
"I've had the mental image of that type of save so many times, and it was incredible when it actually happened," the goalkeeper said. "When the crowd cheered, I got pretty excited as well."
