Six out of 10 elderly S. Koreans wants to work until 73: data
SEJONG, July 23 (Yonhap) -- Six out of 10 South Korean senior citizens want to earn a living up to the age of 73 on average, data showed Tuesday.
The data from Statistics Korea showed that 8.98 million, or 64.9 percent, of the 13.84 million South Koreans aged between 55 and 79 said they want to get a job as of May this year, up 0.8 percentage point from a year earlier.
The elderly said they want to continue working until the age of 73 on average, up one year from a year earlier.
They want to earn between 1.5 million won (US$1,270) and 2 million won per month, the survey showed.
The news comes amid a rapidly aging population in South Korea.
The statistics agency has estimated that the number of South Koreans aged 65 years or older could surpass 10 million in 2025 and jump to 18.79 million, or 38.4 percent of the country's population, by 2047.
A country is defined as an aged society when more than 14 percent of its people are 65 or older.
