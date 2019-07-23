Seoul stocks extend gains late Tuesday morning
SEOUL, July 23 (Yonhap) -- South Korean stocks traded higher late Tuesday morning, driven by gains in tech and financial stocks.
The benchmark Korea Composite Stock Price Index (KOSPI) moved up 10.39 points, or 0.5 percent, to reach 2,103.73 as of 11:20 a.m.
The index started on an upbeat mode on the back of an advance in market heavyweights and extended its gains in late morning trade.
Tech shares climbed. Top market cap Samsung Electronics rose 0.42 percent, and major chipmaker SK hynix added 2.55 percent.
LG Display advanced 1.48 percent after the panel maker announced plans to invest 3 trillion won (US$2.6 billion) to expand its OLED production capacity.
Top steelmaker POSCO increased 1.06 percent after posting solid second-quarter net earnings on equity gains from its affiliates.
In contrast, auto shares were in negative terrain.
Industry leader Hyundai Motor declined 2.26 percent, and its sister company Kia Motor decreased 2.22 percent although the automaker said its second-quarter net earnings jumped 52 percent on a weaker local currency.
The local currency was trading at 1,178.4 won against the U.S. dollar, down 0.1 won from the previous session's close.
