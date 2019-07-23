N. Korea's mobile network built for tight control: 38 North
SEOUL, July 23 (Yonhap) -- North Korea's mobile network, Koryolink, was built based on technical discussions in 2008 on a comprehensive monitoring system that created one of the world's most restrictive, surveilled cellular environments, a U.S. website monitoring the North has said.
In a commentary posted Monday, 38 North said that months before the network's launch in December 2008, engineers from the North's state-run Korea Posts and Telecommunications Co. (KPTC) and Egypt's Orascom Telecom, as it was then named, met in Kuala Lumpur to discuss Pyongyang's "top concern" on the security of the network.
Citing the minutes of the May 28 meeting, the website said that they noted the installation of the security system in the network as the "most important and urgent task," as tight controls were needed to ensure that the mobile service would not be used in any subversive ways.
"Network security features included a comprehensive monitoring system that would allow the authorities to monitor calls and data transmission, as well as a special slice of the network for elites," the website said in the commentary written by Martyn Williams, a California-based journalist and long-time North Korea watcher.
At the meeting in Kuala Lumpur, the two sides discussed the specifications for a legal interception gateway (LIG), a system used usually as the means by which law enforcement is able to monitor communications from targeted phones.
The website said that initially, the LIG would support up to 2,500 targets with the ability to monitor up to 300 phone calls and 300 data sessions concurrently, according to a presentation document prepared by China's tech giant, Huawei. A second document specified 1,200 targets with 240 phone and 250 data sessions, according to 38 North.
"In short, the monitoring arrangements covered just about everything a North Korean might be doing over the Koryolink network," the website said.
The website pointed out that more cell phones in the North does not necessarily mean more freedom of information and communication.
"In the years following the launch, even greater security measures were developed to expand control systems beyond the network level to the handset level as well," it said.
"The security system that was born in Kuala Lumpur established one of the most surveilled cellular environments in the world," it added.
