(Gwangju Swimming) U.S. star Katie Ledecky withdraws from 2 events with illness
By Yoo Jee-ho
GWANGJU, July 23 (Yonhap) -- U.S. swimming star Katie Ledecky withdrew from the women's 200m freestyle heats and 1,500m freestyle final in the world championships Tuesday because of illness.
U.S. team officials said Ledecky, a 14-time world champion, hadn't been feeling well since arriving in Gwangju, host of the FINA World Championships, on July 17. No official diagnosis was immediately available.
Ledecky first pulled out of the 200m heats for the morning session and was considered doubtful for the 1,500m freestyle final scheduled for Tuesday evening. Shortly after, Ledecky was ruled out of the 1,500m as well.
Ledecky was stunned by Australian teenager Ariarne Titmus in the 400m freestyle final Sunday, getting denied a chance to win her fourth straight title there. Ledecky won the 200m free title in 2015 and shared silver with Emma McKeon of Australia in 2017.
Ledecky was trying to sweep the 400m, 800m and 1,500m free titles for the fourth consecutive world championships, but that bid was foiled at the onset in the 400m final. The 800m heats will be Friday.
The 200m freestyle would have been Round 2 between Ledecky and Titmus, with other established stars Federica Pellegrini of Italy, Sarah Sjostrom of Sweden and Penny Oleksiak of Canada also in the mix.
Ledecky won the 1,500m heats Monday in 15:48.90.
