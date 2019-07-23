Go to Contents
Air Koryo resumes Pyongyang-Dalian route amid improved ties with China

11:50 July 23, 2019

BEIJING, July 23 (Yonhap) -- North Korea's national carrier has resumed flights between Pyongyang and the northern Chinese city of Dalian amid improvement in their bilateral relations, industry sources said Tuesday.

On Friday, Air Koryo started providing two flights per week -- on Mondays and Fridays -- on the route it had operated for about a month in September last year.

The resumption followed the improvement in relations between North Korea and China, with Chinese President Xi Jinping making his first visit to Pyongyang last month, the first time a Chinese head of state had visited the North in 14 years.

With the latest resumption, the number of flight routes connecting the two countries rose to four, including those linking Pyongyang with Beijing, Shanghai and Shenyang.
