Yonhap News Summary
The following is the first summary of major stories moved by Yonhap News Agency on Tuesday.
-----------------
Russian aircraft violates S. Korea's airspace above East Sea twice
SEOUL -- A Russian military aircraft violated South Korea's airspace above the East Sea twice Tuesday, prompting the Air Force to scramble fighter jets and fire warning shots, military officers here said.
The bomber trespassed in the territorial sky above the East Sea near South Korea's easternmost islets of Dokdo earlier in the day in a three-minute flight twice each in breach of international treaties, according to officers from the Joint Chiefs of Staff (JCS).
-----------------
(2nd LD) Kia Q2 net jumps 52 pct on weaker won
SEOUL -- Kia Motors Corp., South Korea's second-biggest carmaker by sales, on Tuesday said its second-quarter earnings jumped 52 percent on a weaker local currency.
Net profit for the April-June period soared to 505 billion won (US$430 million) from 332 billion won a year earlier, Kia said in a statement.
-----------------
(LEAD) N.K. leader inspects new submarine to be deployed in East Sea
SEOUL -- North Korean leader Kim Jong-un has inspected a newly constructed submarine, calling for the development of naval armed forces to boost the country's military capabilities, Pyongyang's state media reported Tuesday.
The inspection came after Kim and U.S. President Donald Trump agreed to resume working-level talks on Pyongyang's denuclearization at a surprise meeting at the inter-Korean border last month.
-----------------
Seoul stocks extend gains late Tuesday morning
SEOUL -- South Korean stocks traded higher late Tuesday morning, driven by gains in tech and financial stocks.
The benchmark Korea Composite Stock Price Index (KOSPI) moved up 10.39 points, or 0.5 percent, to reach 2,103.73 as of 11:20 a.m.
-----------------
POSCO Q2 net up 17 pct on affiliates' robust performance
SEOUL -- POSCO, South Korea's top steelmaker, said Tuesday that its second-quarter net profit increased mainly due to the robust performance of its affiliates.
Net profit reached 681.4 billion won (US$577 million) in the April-June period on a consolidated basis, up 17 percent from a profit of 580 billion won a year earlier, the company said in a regulatory filing.
-----------------
Bolton to visit Seoul amid regional trade row, Hormuz issue
SEOUL -- U.S. National Security Adviser John Bolton is scheduled to arrive in South Korea on Tuesday for consultations on a range of issues from North Korea to the Strait of Hormuz issue.
His two-day trip, especially, comes as two major allies of Washington -- Seoul and Tokyo -- are locked in a confrontation over shared history and the Shinzo Abe administration's use of trade as political retaliation.
-----------------
Seoul warns Tokyo's additional export curbs will exacerbate trade row
GENEVA -- Japan's plan to remove South Korea from its list of trusted buyers will further complicate the trade dispute between the two neighbors, a senior South Korean official said Tuesday, urging Tokyo to retract its latest export curbs against Seoul.
Early this month, the Japanese government implemented tougher restrictions on exports to South Korea of three key materials crucial for the production of semiconductors and displays.
-----------------
(3rd LD) Trump says there was 'very positive' correspondence recently with N. Korea
WASHINGTON -- U.S. President Donald Trump said Monday there was "very positive" correspondence recently with North Korea and that the two sides will meet for nuclear talks when the communist regime is ready.
Trump's remark comes after he and North Korean leader Kim Jong-un held an impromptu meeting at the inter-Korean border on June 30 and agreed to resume working-level talks on the denuclearization of the regime.
-----------------
(Gwangju Swimming) S. Korea beats New Zealand in shootout for 1st water polo win
GWANGJU -- South Korea defeated New Zealand 17-16 after a penalty shootout for its first world championships victory in men's water polo on Tuesday, prevailing in a tense battle to close out its campaign.
After the sides finished regulation tied at 12-12, South Korea got the decisive goal from Gwon Yeong-gyun, after goalkeeper Lee Jin-woo made a stop on the second Kiwi shooter, Nicholas Stankovich.
