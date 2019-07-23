(Gwangju Swimming) 4 S. Koreans knocked out of preliminaries in pool
By Yoo Jee-ho
GWANGJU, July 23 (Yonhap) -- The drought in the pool continued for the host South Korea at the swimming world championships Tuesday, with four more swimmers getting eliminated in the heats.
In the men's 50-meter breaststroke heats, Moon Jae-kwon finished 23rd among 78 with a time of 27.57 seconds. Only the top 16 reached the semifinals.
Adam Peaty of Britain, world record holder going for his third straight title, won the heats in 26.28. Peaty got his third straight 100m breaststroke title Monday.
In the 200m freestyle, Jo Hyun-ju finished 32nd among 61 swimmers in the heats in 2:03.16.
With the 2015 champion Katie Ledecky of the United States absent due to illness, Sarah Sjostrom of Sweden led the way in 1:55.14. Ariarne Titmus, who stunned Ledecky to win the 400m free title Sunday, finished third in 1:56.34. Federica Pellegrini of Italy, who owns the world record and has won this event three times, ranked fifth in 1:56.81.
Kim Min-seop missed the cut in the men's 200m butterfly with a time of 2:00.95, which put him 32nd out of 47.
Kristof Milak of Hungary topped the field in 1:54.19. Chad le Clos of South Africa, winner of two of the past three world titles, was fifth in the heats in 1:56.17.
Kim is the youngest member of the national swimming team at 15.
In the final preliminary of the morning session, Kim Woo-min ranked 31st out of 38 in 8:14.44 in the men's 800m freestyle.
Sun Yang of China, the 400m free champion here, squeezed into the final by finishing eighth in the heats in 7:48.12, 0.62 ahead of Anton Ipsen of Denmark. Sun won this event three straight times from 2011 to 2015.
Gregorio Paltrinieri of Italy, who won silver in 2015 and bronze in 2017, topped the heats in 7:45.70.
