(Gwangju Swimming) 4 S. Koreans knocked out of preliminaries in pool

With the 2015 champion Katie Ledecky of the United States absent due to illness, Sarah Sjostrom of Sweden led the way in 1:55.14. Ariarne Titmus, who stunned Ledecky to win the 400m free title Sunday, finished third in 1:56.34. Federica Pellegrini of Italy, who owns the world record and has won this event three times, ranked fifth in 1:56.81.

