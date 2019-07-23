Trade minister heads to U.S. to drum up support in trade row with Japan
SEOUL, July 23 (Yonhap) -- South Korea's top trade official departed for Washington on Tuesday as Seoul is ratcheting up its move to win support from the international community for its fight to fend off export curbs by Tokyo.
During the five-day stay in Washington, Trade Minister Yoo Myung-hee said she will explain Seoul's stance on the issue to U.S. officials and highlight that Asia's fourth-largest economy will not be the only victim of the curbs, which will also disrupt global supply chains.
"We plan to meet economic and trade-related officials of the U.S. and explain that Japan's measures will not only affect South Korea but the supply chain of U.S. and global firms as well," Yoo told reporters before flying to Washington.
Early this month, Japan implemented strict regulations for exports of three key materials to South Korea, which are crucial for the production of chips and displays, claiming Seoul runs a lax system for the control of goods that can be diverted for military purpose.
Tokyo is also pushing to remove South Korea from its list of trusted buyers, which could affect some 1,000 items, as it would require Japanese companies to apply for an individual license to export items to South Korea.
Seoul, which denied such allegations made by Tokyo, claims Japan's retaliation was politically motivated as Japan has been protesting against a series of rulings made last year ordering Japanese companies to compensate South Korean workers forced into labor during World War II.
Kim Hyun-chong, deputy chief of Cheong Wa Dae's National Security Office, also visited the U.S. earlier this month to persuade Washington to medidate or resolve a growing trade spat between the two Asian neighbors.
Seoul's Deputy Trade Minister Kim Seung-ho is currently in Geneva to participate in the General Council meeting of the World Trade Organization (WTO) that runs through Wednesday, where he plans to point out that Japan's trade restrictions do not comply with the WTO's regulations.
U.S. National Security Adviser John Bolton also arrived in South Korea on Tuesday for consultations on a range of issues, including the trade dispute.
