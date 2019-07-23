(Gwangju Swimming) Swedish star swimmer hails upcoming pro swimming league
By Kim Boram
GWANGJU, July 23 (Yonhap) -- Swedish swimming star Sarah Sjostrom said Tuesday that a new professional league for elite swimmers will help athletes have more high-level competitions and improve their results on their way to bigger events.
"I think it's really cool that the professional league is finally coming up in swimming," Sjostrom, who won silver in the women's 100-meter butterfly at the ongoing world swimming championships in Gwangju, South Korea, told reporters. "I've been waiting for this for a long time that we have a competition where only the elite swimmers are invited."
In October, the International Swimming League (ISL) will open its inaugural season in the United States, with eight teams from the U.S. and Europe.
The league's goal is to offer swimmers more opportunities to earn money and enhance recognition.
Five-time Olympic champion and 14-time world champion Katie Ledecky will compete for one of the ISL's eight teams.
Sjostrom, who won the 100m butterfly at the Rio Olympics in 2016, said the ISL will let swimmers compete at world-class competitions during the shoulder seasons between biennial world championships and quadrennial Olympic Games.
She said she met Australian sister swimmers Cate and Bronte Campbell, who won the gold medal in the women's 400m relay at Gwangju, for the first time in two years since the previous world championships in 2017.
"That's been a problem in swimming. I don't really race my biggest competitors more than every second year or every four years. That's not enough," the 25-year-old said. "You should race your biggest competitors more often, like all other professional sports. So that's what I'm very excited about, and it's going to make people swim even faster."
At the medal-presenting ceremony for the women's 100m butterfly race held Monday, three medalists -- gold medalist Maggie MacNeil of Canada, Sjostrom and bronze medalist Emma McKeon of Australia -- wrote a supporting message on their hands for Japanese swimmer Rikako Ikee, who is now battling leukemia.
It was Sjostrom's idea to have the small event.
"Rikako is my friend. I was devastated when I heard the news earlier in the year about her getting leukemia," the Swede said. "Yesterday, we wanted to show her that we think about her and send her this message. When I asked the girls behind the podium, they agreed to that."
At Gwangju, Sjostrom had sought her fourth consecutive title and a fifth title overall in the 100m butterfly Monday to become the first female swimmer to bag five world championship gold. But she finished runner-up to 19-year-old MacNeil.
But Sjostrom said she is still happy with the result but will do her best to have better results next year at the Tokyo Olympics.
"I was quite happy that I was able to win another medal in the 100m butterfly. Obviously, I would be even more happy with the gold medal. The gold medal is always the best," she said. "I have to go home and work a little bit on my butterfly techniques to see if I can get even faster."
