S. Korean business circle urges Japan to withdraw export curbs
SEOUL, July 23 (Yonhap) -- South Korea's business circle on Tuesday submitted a letter to Japan's trade ministry demanding it scrap the latest export restrictions against its neighbor.
Five economic organizations, including the Korea International Trade Association, the Korea Chamber of Commerce and Industry, the Korea Employers Federation, also said in the 10-page letter that the Japanese government should not remove South Korea from a list of trusted importers, as the delisting could have a far-reaching impact on the South Korean economy.
"Japan's removal of Korea from the whitelist would undermine the two countries' relationship of trust, cause uncertainties in bilateral trade and business partnerships, and have an impact on the bilateral and global economies by increasing the potential for disruption to global supply chains," the letter said.
If Tokyo were to remove South Korea from its list of preferential procedures for exports, it could affect 1,000 items, as it would require Japanese companies to apply for an individual license to export items to South Korea.
Early this month, Japan tightened regulations on exports to South Korea of three high-tech materials crucial for the production of semiconductors and displays.
Seoul claims this was a politically motivated retaliation, as Japan has been protesting against a series of rulings made last year ordering Japanese companies to compensate South Korean workers forced into labor during World War II.
