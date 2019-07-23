S. Korea expresses deep condolences over death of IAEA chief
SEOUL, July 23 (Yonhap) -- South Korea on Tuesday expressed deep condolences over the death of Yukiya Amano, head of the International Atomic Energy Agency (IAEA), underlining his efforts to peacefully resolve the North Korea nuclear quandary.
The secretariat of the U.N. nuclear watchdog has announced that its Japanese director general passed away on Thursday at the age of 72. He had held the top post since December 2009.
"Director General Amano has contributed to developing human life through atomic energy technology and pursuing sustainable development, and has also made great efforts for the peaceful resolution of the North Korea nuclear issue," the foreign ministry said in a press release.
"The spirit and achievements of Director General Yukiya Amano, who has been devoted to the peaceful use of atomic energy and the strengthening of the international non-proliferation regime, will be remembered in the minds of many across the world," it added.
From September 2005 to September 2006, Amano served as chair of the agency's Board of Governors. From 2005 until his election as the director general in July 2009, he worked as Japan's resident representative to the agency.
