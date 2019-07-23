Cheong Wa Dae delivers strong warning to Russia over territorial provocation
SEOUL, July 23 (Yonhap) -- The office of President Moon Jae-in lodged a formal complaint with Russia on Tuesday over the trespassing by a Russian warplane in South Korea's airspace.
Chung Eui-yong, director of national security at Cheong Wa Dae, delivered the message to Nikolai Patrushev, secretary of the Security Council of the Russian Federation, according to Cheong Wa Dae spokesperson, Ko Min-jung.
Earlier in the day, the aircraft, presumably a bomber, illegally flew over South Korea's easternmost islets of Dokdo. South Korea's Air Force scrambled fighter jets, which fired warning shots.
Chung and his deputy, Kim Young-geun, monitored the related situations at the underground bunker at the presidential compound, called the national crisis management center, Ko said.
Chung then told Patrushev: "We are taking the incident very seriously. If such an act is repeated, (South Korea) will take a far stronger measure."
