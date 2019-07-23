(Gwangju Swimming) Opening of popular events boosts ticket sales
GWANGJU, July 23 (Yonhap) -- Competitive swimming and water polo, considered the highlights of the ongoing FINA World Championships Gwangju 2019, are enjoying explosive popularity among sports fans gathered here from across the world, officials at the organizing committee said Tuesday.
South Korea's first win in water polo and the beginning of competitive swimming events have apparently combined to cause a ticket-buying fever among Koreans and foreign visitors, said the officials.
Competitive swimming drew 12,530 paid spectators on Monday, following the admission of 13,658 people on Sunday, the first day of competitive swimming games. Thanks to this popularity, a large volume of tickets were additionally sold from the booths on the day.
The volume of advance ticket sales for Monday's competitive swimming was 11,926. Thanks to additional ticket sales on the spot, a total of 13,658 spectators watched competitive swimming games, marking a ticket sale rate of 105.6 percent. On the previous day, the corresponding rate was 87.06 percent.
In the case of high diving, which recorded the first sellout in advance ticket sales, 2,179 spectators were on hand on Sunday, its opening day, marking an entrance rate of 88.8 percent. With high diving finals slated for Tuesday and Wednesday, ticket sales are expected to further increase. As of Monday, high diving had attracted 17,983 spectators, or an entrance rate of 103.4 percent.
Diving and artistic swimming, which ended Saturday, drew 65,404 and 45,094 spectators, respectively. The cumulative numbers of spectators for water polo, competitive swimming and open water swimming stood at 34,824, 26,197 and 2,460, respectively, the organizing committee said.
In the early days of the aquatics championships, many people had raised concern about a lack of spectators. As competitive swimming began this week, however, aquatics sports fever is getting hotter and hotter in Gwangju, a metropolitan city about 330 kilometers south of Seoul.
"Swimming fans' interest is expected to further escalate, as popular events, like competitive swimming and high diving, are getting into full swing," an official at the committee said, adding it will have additional tickets available in anticipation of increased demand.
