LG Display Q2 loss widens on falling LCD prices
16:05 July 23, 2019
SEOUL, July 23 (Yonhap) -- South Korean display maker LG Display Co. said Tuesday its net losses widened in the second quarter due to low LCD panel prices and weak global demand.
LG Display logged 550 billion won (US$467 million) in net losses in the April-June period, compared with a loss of 301 billion won a year earlier, the firm said in a regulatory filing.
The company booked 368.7 billion won in operating losses, while sales fell 6 percent on-year to 5.35 trillion won in the second quarter, the company said.
