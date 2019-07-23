Go to Contents
S. Korea, China to hold talks on EEZ this week

16:19 July 23, 2019

SEOUL, July 23 (Yonhap) -- Senior South Korean and Chinese officials will meet in Beijing this week to discuss the demarcation of maritime boundaries, Seoul's foreign ministry said Tuesday.

The two-day meeting will be held from Thursday between Vice Foreign Minister Lee Tae-ho and his Chinese counterpart, Luo Zhaohui, according to the ministry.

Seoul has demanded that the exclusive economic zone (EEZ) be demarcated by drawing a median line. Beijing has argued that the coasts and the population along them must be taken into account to conduct a proportional EEZ demarcation.

The EEZ is a sea zone that a country has special rights over regarding the exploration and use of marine resources. It stretches out to 200 nautical miles from the coastline.

