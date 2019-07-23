Moon calls for bipartisan cooperation on Japan issue, extra budgets
SEOUL, July 23 (Yonhap) -- President Moon Jae-in expressed hope Tuesday for bipartisan efforts to weather the trouble from Japan's export curbs against South Korean businesses, hosting a luncheon in Seoul with ruling party leaders.
Government-proposed supplementary budgets are another matter requiring bipartisan support, Moon said during the Cheong Wa Dae meeting with a dozen Democratic Party lawmakers, including floor leader, Rep. Lee In-young, according to Cheong Wa Dae spokesperson, Ko Min-jung.
The Moon administration is in an emergency mode to resolve the problem of Japan's retaliatory trade measure apparently against South Korean court rulings last year over Japan's wartime forced labor.
South Korea's chipmaking industry took a direct hit, as Japan toughened regulations on the shipment of three materials crucial in semiconductor and digital screen production.
"While (we) are outraged (by Japan's move) and worried about it along with the people, the political circles will have to inspire (them) with hope and confidence through cooperative politics," Moon was quoted as saying.
The president also voiced regret about months of delay in handling the multi-trillion-won extra budget bill.
"International organizations, like the IMF and the OECD, have pointed out the problem that South Korea is not injecting more budgetary funds despite its fiscal soundness," he added.
