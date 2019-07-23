(Gwangju Swimming) Australia's Iffland wins women's high diving at Gwangju worlds
GWANGJU, July 23 (Yonhap) -- Defending champion Rhiannan Iffland of Australia won the women's high diving at the world championships in Gwangju on Tuesday.
She defended her title with a total of 298.05 points after the fourth round of women's high diving of the 2019 FINA World Aquatics Championships held at Chosun University High Diving Competition Venue in Gwangju, 330 kilometers south of Seoul.
Mexico's Adriana Jimenez finished second with 297.90 points and Britain's Jessica MacCaulay was third with 295.40 points.
Iffland made a successful come-from-behind victory in the final round from fourth place after the third round.
She executed near-perfect diving to earn 98.80 points at her final fourth dive, which was enough to push then-leader Jimenez down to second place with 86 points.
"Obviously, I was fourth in the last round. For me it was nervous. It is difficult to handle those feelings and emotions," she said. "But I needed to find the way within myself. Somehow I found the way to manage myself."
In high diving, women jump from a 20-meter-high platform, while men jump from 27m. It debuted as an official sport at the 2013 World Aquatics Championships in Barcelona.
