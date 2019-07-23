Doosan Infracore Q2 net soars on weaker decreased costs, equity gains
SEOUL, July 23 (Yonhap) -- Doosan Infracore Co., South Korea's leading construction equipment maker, said Tuesday that its second-quarter earnings jumped 21 percent from a year earlier due mainly to, a weaker won, decreased costs and robust performance at its affiliate.
Net profit reached 172.8 billion won (US$146 million) in the April-June period, compared with a profit of 142.8 billion won a year earlier, the company said in a regulatory filing.
Sales edged up 2.6 percent on-year to reach 2.2 trillion won in the second quarter, while operating income rose 8.8 percent on-year to 297.2 billion won, the company said.
Doosan Infracore said its strong earnings came on the back of the Korean won's decline against the U.S. dollar and cost-cutting measures. Gains from equity ties with its U.S. affiliate Doosan Bobcat Inc. also helped its second-quarter bottom line.
Doosan Bobcat, a compact construction equipment maker, posted net profit of 95.3 billion won in the second quarter, up 24.2 percent from a year ago, with sales increasing 14.7 percent on-year to 1.1 trillion won and operating profit advancing 13.1 percent to 157.1 billion won.
For the first six months of the year, Doosan Infracore said sales climbed 6.9 percent on-year to 4.38 trillion won, while operating income inched up 6.3 percent on-year to 547.2 billion won.
Doosan Infracore said it expects to receive more orders from emerging markets like the Middle East, Central Asia and Southeast Asia to diversify its overseas markets.
Meanwhile, Doosan Infracore said it aims to collect 10.5 trillion won in sales and 1.2 trillion won in operating profit annually by 2023.
