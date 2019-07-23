Speaker sends letter to his U.S., Japanese counterparts over Tokyo's export curbs
SEOUL, July 23 (Yonhap) -- National Assembly Speaker Moon Hee-sang sent a letter to his U.S. and Japanese counterparts outlining his concerns about Tokyo's export curbs against South Korea, his office said Tuesday.
The letter was delivered to Nancy Pelosi, the speaker of the U.S. House of Representatives and House of Representatives Speaker Tadamori Oshima of Japan, ahead of upcoming visits by Korean lawmakers to the two nations.
Japan, which imposed its controls on three high-tech materials on July 4, is reviewing whether to remove South Korea from a list of trusted buyers. The move, if implemented, could hit the supply of other key parts for making smartphones, televisions and other industrial materials.
"In the letter, Moon expressed concerns that the situation could spiral out of control if Japan eliminates Korea from the whitelist," Han Min-soo, parliamentary spokesman, told a press briefing.
"Moon called on Japan to refrain from taking additional measures and immediately resolve this issue diplomatically," he added.
For the U.S., the speaker voiced hope that Washington could play a mediation role, as the current spat could shake the basis of trilateral security cooperation involving South Korea, the U.S. and Japan.
As part of parliamentary diplomacy, a bipartisan delegation will head to Washington D.C. on Wednesday for a five-day stay. A group of lawmakers seeking to promote bilateral ties with Tokyo will visit Japan on July 31.
