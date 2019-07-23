(Gwangju Swimming) Here comes Sun: China's Sun Yang claims 2nd gold amid controversy, boos
By Yoo Jee-ho
GWANGJU, July 23 (Yonhap) -- Chinese star Sun Yang became the first swimming gold medalist to be booed at the ongoing world championships on Tuesday.
Sun won his second straight 200m freestyle title at the FINA World Championships in Gwangju and became the second double gold medalist in the pool here after American Caeleb Dressel.
The victory came with controversy -- and not just the doping allegations that have dogged him.
Sun touched the pad in second place in 1:44.93, 0.14 behind Danas Rapsys of Lithuania. It looked for a moment that Rapsys had become only the third Lithuanian to win a swimming medal at the worlds.
But the dreaded "DSQ," short for "disqualified," flashed on the scoreboard next to Rapsys' name. He was penalized for a false start, and Sun moved up to the gold medal.
Duncan Scott of Britain and Martin Malyutin of Russia shared the bronze in 1:45.63, while Katsuhiro Matsumoto of Japan went up to take silver in 1:45.22.
A sizable Chinese contingent in the stands screamed in joy for their favorite swimmer, but they were nearly matched in volume by boo birds in other corners at Nambu University Municipal Aquatics Center.
Sun is competing under the cloud of allegations that he smashed vials of his blood sample from a test. FINA still cleared him to compete in South Korea but the World Anti-Doping Agency has challenged that decision at the Court of Arbitration for Sport.
Other swimmers have bristled at Sun's presence here. Australian swimmer Mack Horton, who once called Sun "a drug cheat," refused to stand next to Sun at the top of the podium for photos after the medal ceremony for the 400m freestyle, where Sun won gold and Horton got silver.
FINA issued a statement on Tuesday warning Horton and Swimming Australia not to use FINA events "to make personal statements or gestures."
But Scott was undeterred, as he, too, refused to step onto the top alongside Sun after Tuesday's ceremony. Scott drew jeers from the Chinese section but cheers from nearly everyone else.
After the four medalists came down from the podium, more photo-ops awaited them along the pool. While Sun, Malyutin and Matsumoto stopped for photographers, Scott kept walking, once again eliciting cheers. The British swimmer raised his arm in acknowledgment.
Against this backdrop, Sun has been chugging along. Earlier Tuesday, Sun qualified for the final in the men's 800m free.
With 11 world titles now, Sun has tied Ian Thorpe for third all-time among men, behind Michael Phelps (26) and Ryan Lochte (18).
In the second final on Tuesday, Simona Quadarella of Italy won the women's 1,500m freestyle in the absence of three-time defending champion Katie Ledecky.
Quadarella, the bronze medalist in 2017, clocked 15:40.89, to give her country the first gold medal from the pool.
Sarah Kohler of Germany got silver in 15:48.83, followed by Wang Jianjiahe of China at 15:51.00.
Earlier Tuesday, Ledecky withdrew from both the 200m freestyle heats and the 1,500m free final due to an unspecified illness.
After getting beat in the 400m freestyle final on Sunday by upstart Australian teenager Ariarne Titmus, Ledecky won the 1,500m heats on Monday and looked poised for redemption. But an unexpected turn of events has left her without a gold medal after three days in the pool.
