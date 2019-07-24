Chinese nationals, company charged over N.K. sanctions evasion: U.S. Justice Department
By Lee Haye-ah
WASHINGTON, July 23 (Yonhap) -- Four Chinese nationals and a Chinese company have been charged with helping North Korean entities involved in the proliferation of weapons of mass destruction, the U.S. Department of Justice said Tuesday.
A federal grand jury in Newark, New Jersey, charged Ma Xiaohong, her company, Dandong Hongxiang Industrial Development Co. Ltd. (DHID), and three of the company's top executives with violating sanctions and conspiring to defraud the U.S. and launder money, the department said in a statement.
"Through the use of more than 20 front companies, the defendants are alleged to have sought to obscure illicit financial dealings on behalf of sanctioned North Korean entities that were involved in the proliferation of weapons of mass destruction," Assistant Attorney General for National Security John Demers said.
DHID's core business was trade with North Korea, the department said, citing the indictment. In the past, it allegedly openly worked with North Korea-based Korea Kwangson Banking Corporation, which was sanctioned by the U.S. in August 2009 for its ties to two other North Korean entities suspected of involvement in the regime's ballistic missile program.
