Trade minister arrives in U.S. to seek support in trade row with Japan
By Lee Haye-ah
WASHINGTON, July 23 (Yonhap) -- South Korean Trade Minister Yoo Myung-hee arrived in Washington on Tuesday to seek U.S. support and mediation in Seoul's fight against export controls by Japan.
Yoo is the latest senior South Korean official to visit the U.S. following Japan's July 4 tightening of controls on exports to South Korea of key materials used in the production of chips and displays.
Seoul has denounced the measure as retaliation for a South Korean court ruling in favor of victims of forced labor during Japan's 1910-45 colonial rule of the Korean Peninsula.
"I plan to be assertive in explaining that (the measure) affects not only our firms but also those of the U.S. as well as the global supply chain," Yoo told reporters upon arriving at Washington's Dulles International Airport.
During her five-day stay, the minister said she plans to meet with a diverse group of trade and economy officials but declined to name them, citing ongoing scheduling issues.
Earlier this month, a senior presidential official also visited Washington to further the ally's understanding of Seoul's position on the trade row.
Yoo pointed out that in the interim, there has been a 23 percent increase in the price of DRAM chips, which are memory chips used in computers and servers.
"I plan to explain to all those involved that Japan's measure affects the global economy, with implications for all products that use semiconductors," she said, adding that she will back up her case with specific examples.
"I also plan to raise the need for not only South Korea but also the U.S. and other key nations to respond (to Japan's measure) with a greater sense of its gravity, in consideration of these negative consequences," she said.
South Korean Deputy Trade Minister Kim Seung-ho is currently in Geneva to participate in the General Council meeting of the World Trade Organization that runs through Wednesday, where he plans to point out that Japan's trade restrictions do not comply with the WTO's regulations.
U.S. National Security Adviser John Bolton also arrived in South Korea on Tuesday for consultations on a range of issues, including the trade dispute.
hague@yna.co.kr
(END)