U.S. voices strong support for S. Korea, Japan after 'airspace incursions' by Russia, China
By Lee Haye-ah
WASHINGTON, July 23 (Yonhap) -- The Pentagon on Tuesday expressed the United States' strong support for South Korea and Japan in their response to "airspace incursions" by Russian and Chinese warplanes.
Earlier Tuesday, a Russian A-50 early warning and control aircraft trespassed twice into Korea's territorial airspace near the East Sea islets of Dokdo, prompting warning shots from the South's Air Force. South Korea said it was the first such violation by a foreign military plane.
Japan, which lays claim to the islets, also dispatched a warplane and protested what it said was a violation of Japanese airspace.
"The United States strongly supports our ROK and Japanese allies and their responses to airspace incursions by Chinese and Russian aircraft," Pentagon spokesman Lt. Col. Dave Eastburn said in response to a query from Yonhap News Agency, referring to South Korea by its official name, the Republic of Korea.
"The (Department of Defense) is in close coordination with our ROK and Japanese allies about these events, and will continue to monitor activities as they follow up with their Russian and Chinese counterparts in diplomatic channels," he said, adding that the U.S. commitment to the defense of its allies is "ironclad."
The airspace violation occurred shortly after two Tu-95 Russian bombers and two Chinese H-6 aircraft simultaneously entered South Korea's air defense identification zone, which is an area of the skies declared by a state for the early identification and location of foreign planes approaching its territorial airspace.
The zone is not demarcated under any international law or treaty.
Moscow defended its move as a joint air drill with China.
The renewed claims to Dokdo add to already high tensions between Seoul and Tokyo caused by Japan's July 4 tightening of export controls against South Korea.
The U.S. has appeared cautious to take sides between its two Asian allies amid the dispute.
hague@yna.co.kr
(END)