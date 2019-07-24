Senior diplomats of S. Korea, U.S. talk N.K., Japan
By Lee Haye-ah
WASHINGTON, July 23 (Yonhap) -- Senior diplomats of South Korea and the United States met in Washington on Tuesday and discussed issues including North Korea and Japan, the Korean Embassy here said.
South Korean Ambassador to the U.S. Cho Yoon-je had a working lunch with U.S. Assistant Secretary of State for East Asian and Pacific Affairs David Stilwell following the latter's return from a trip to South Korea and the region last week.
The two men had a "candid exchange of views" on "the situation on the Korean Peninsula, South Korea-U.S. bilateral issues, South Korea-Japan relations, as well as the U.S. role," the Embassy said in a message to reporters.
The diplomats are expected to have discussed the growing trade dispute between South Korea and Japan, which is threatening to damage trilateral cooperation with the U.S. against the threat posed by North Korea's nuclear weapons program and China's economic and military rise.
In Seoul last week, Stilwell told reporters that the U.S. will "do what it can" to support the two countries' efforts to resolve the situation.
While Seoul has sought Washington's mediation in the dispute, the U.S. has appeared cautious to take sides between its two Asian allies.
On Tuesday, a Russian warplane violated South Korean airspace near the East Sea islets of Dokdo, prompting warning shots from South Korea and the dispatch of a warplane by Japan, which lays claim to the islets.
Asked for the U.S. response, a Pentagon spokesman said, "The United States strongly supports our ROK and Japanese allies and their responses to airspace incursions by Chinese and Russian aircraft."
The Embassy said Cho and Stilwell agreed to continue close communication and consultations, and noted that it was their third meeting since the assistant secretary took office in late June.
hague@yna.co.kr
(END)