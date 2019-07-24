Go to Contents
06:58 July 24, 2019

SEOUL, July 24 (Yonhap) -- The following are the top headlines in major South Korean newspapers on July 24.

Korean-language dailies
-- Russian warplane violates S. Korea's airspace for first time, Air Force fires warning shots (Kyunghyang Shinmun)
-- Russia's calculated violation of airspace aimed at fissure of Seoul, Washington, Tokyo ties (Kookmin Daily)
-- China, Russia make joint provocation, violate airspace for first time (Donga llbo)
-- Hoban's M&A controversial as it steps back immediately before acquisition (Seoul Shinmun)
-- Russia's warplane makes first ever violation of S. Korean airspace (Segye Times)
-- Russia, China, Japan make 'Dokdo provocation' (Chosun Ilbo)
-- Russia violates airspace, takes advantage of Seoul-Tokyo discord (JoongAng Ilbo)
-- 'Shadow of demolition king' reaches Changwon SM town (Hankyoreh)
-- On top of Japan's economic provocation, China, Russia make security provocation (Hankook Ilbo)
-- Russian warplane makes provocation, violates S. Korea's airspace (Maeil Business Newspaper)
-- Number of civil servants devoted to corporate regulations increases sharply (Korea Economic Daily)

English-language dailies
-- Russia plane penetrates airspace (Korea JoongAng Daily)
-- Korea fires warning shots at intruding Russian warplane (Korea Herald)
-- Seoul warns Russia strongly over airspace violation (Korea Times)
(END)

