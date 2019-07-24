Doosan Heavy to supply core parts for 1st small modular reactor in U.S.
SEOUL, July 24 (Yonhap) -- Doosan Heavy Industries & Construction Co., South Korea's top power equipment maker, said Wednesday it has signed a deal to supply core parts to be used for the construction of a small modular reactor (SMR) in the United States, the first of its kind there.
Under the deal with NuScale Power LLC, Doosan Heavy will supply components for a nuclear steam supply system and other parts for the SMR, a new type of light water reactor nuclear power plant.
NuScale and Utah Associated Municipal Power Systems plan to set up 12 SMRs producing total of 720 megawatts of power in Idaho, with 2026 eyed for commercial operation.
The value of the deal was not revealed, but Doosan Heavy expects to supply parts worth a combined US$1.2 billion in the future.
To strengthen their strategic partnership signed in April, Doosan Heavy also announced that it has agreed to make an investment in NuScale with three other local investors. They will put a total of US$40 million into Nuscale by end of this year, according to the company.
Doosan Heavy has so far supplied 32 nuclear reactors and 114 steam supply facilities to countries like China and the United Arab Emirates.
