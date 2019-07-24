Seoul stocks open lower despite U.S. stock gains
SEOUL, July 24 (Yonhap) -- Seoul stocks opened lower Wednesday, led by Samsung and pharmaceutical losses, bucking overnight gains on Wall Street.
The benchmark Korea Composite Stock Price Index (KOSPI) shed 4.37 points, or 0.21 percent, to 2,097.08 in the first 15 minutes of trading.
Tech shares were mixed.
Top market cap Samsung Electronics lost 0.85 percent, while major chip maker SK hynix added 0.51 percent.
Bio shares were down.
Pharmaceutical giant Celltrion retreated 1.37 percent, and Samsung BioLogics, Samsung's health care unit, slipped 1.56 percent after posting weak second-quarter earnings the previous day.
The local currency was trading at 1,180.1 won against the U.S. dollar, down 1.2 won from the previous session's close.
