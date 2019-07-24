S-Oil swings to red on weak refining margins
SEOUL, July 24 (Yonhap) -- S-Oil Corp., the third-largest oil refiner in South Korea, said Wednesday it swung to the red in the second quarter from a year earlier due to weak refining margins and currency losses.
Net losses reached 147.4 billion won (US$125 million) in the April-June period compared with a net profit of 163.2 billion won a year ago, the company said in a regulatory filing.
The company also posted an operating deficit of 90.5 billion won, though its sales inched up 4.2 percent on-year to 16.25 trillion won during the cited period.
S-Oil said its loss stemmed from weak refining margins coupled with currency losses. Inventory losses and maintenance of facilities also contributed to poor earnings, it said.
The benchmark Singapore complex gross refining margin (GRM) for the second quarter of this year was only US$1 per barrel, which was even lower than $1.40 in the first quarter, according to the company.
Usually, South Korean refiners are known to generate profit if the refining margin stays above at least $4 per barrel.
S-Oil said it also posted a 66.5 billion-won loss in foreign exchanges and 42.4 billion won loss in interest payments in the second quarter.
Its refining business posted a 136.1 billion-won operating loss in the second quarter, compared with a 305.2 billion-won operating profit a year ago.
S-Oil said its petrochemical sector earned an operating profit of 4.2 billion won, down 75.2 percent from a year earlier, and its lubricant business logged an operating income of 41.4 billion won, an on-year drop of 48.8 percent.
For the first six months of the year, S-Oil said it racked up a net loss of 33.8 billion won, compared with a profit of 351.9 billion won a year ago. Operating income plunged 72 percent on-year to 179.8 billion won, while sales inched up 2.3 percent to 11.6 trillion won.
