SK Innovation unit to expand lithium-ion battery separator output this year
SEOUL, July 24 (Yonhap) -- SK ie technology Co., an affiliate of South Korean EV battery producer SK Innovation Co., said Wednesday its lithium-ion battery separator (LiBS) production will start being expanded in October following the completion of new production lines.
The company said new production lines at its plant in South Korea will begin commercial operation in October.
The latest expansion will increase the company's annual LiBS production capacity from 360 million square meters to 530 million square meters.
SK ie technology said that construction for its LiBS plant in Poland will start this month, with the completion of a LiBS plant in Changzhou, China, to gather speed.
Once all facilities are in operation, SK ie technology can produce 1.2 billion square meters of LiBS a year, enough for batteries for 2 million EVs.
SK ie technology was established in April following SK Innovation's decision to spin off its material business division.
