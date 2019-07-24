Eastar Jet signs code-sharing deal with Chinese LCC
SEOUL, July 24 (Yonhap) -- Eastar Jet, one of South Korea's six low-cost carriers (LCCs), said Wednesday it has signed a code-sharing deal with Chinese LCC Spring Airlines.
The code-sharing covers the Incheon-Shanghai route and allows each carrier to sell certain flights belonging to its partner as if they were its own.
The Incheon-Shanghai route has been dominated by South Korea's two full-service carriers -- Korean Air Lines Co. and Asiana Airlines Inc.
The country's six LCCs had not been allowed to serve on the route, but Eastar became the first Korean LCC to fly to Shanghai after obtaining government approval in May, a company spokeswoman said.
Eastar began to serve the route on July 12, but the two airlines have yet to kick off the codeshare partnership, she said.
Eastar operates 21 planes -- 17 B737-800s, two B737-900ERs and two B737 MAXs, the latter of which have been suspended due to safety concerns -- on four domestic and 35 international routes to China, Japan and Southeast Asia.
