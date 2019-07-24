Defense minister meets Bolton amid Hormuz, intel-sharing pact issues
SEOUL, July 24 (Yonhap) -- Defense Minister Jeong Kyeong-doo met with U.S. National Security Adviser John Bolton in Seoul on Wednesday, with a range of issues, including the Strait of Hormuz and the Seoul-Tokyo military information sharing pact, likely on their agenda.
Bolton, who is in Seoul for a two-day visit that began Tuesday following a trip to Japan, arrived at the defense ministry compound earlier in the day. His meeting with Jeong was expected to last for about an hour.
In a guestbook at the ministry, he wrote, "My best wishes to all the brave Korean patriots who defend their country," but he refused to answer reporters' questions.
The meeting comes at a time when the U.S. has sought allies' commitment to safeguarding the Strait of Hormuz amid heightened tensions between the U.S. and Iran.
South Korea has said it is leaving "various possibilities" open regarding the matter, though it said it has not received any official request from the U.S. for its assistance in waters off Iran, such as the dispatch of troops and naval vessels.
Another topic likely to be discussed is the issue of the General Security of Military Information Agreement (GSOMIA) between Seoul and Tokyo.
The relations between the U.S.' key Asian allies -- South Korea and Japan -- have seriously deteriorated following Tokyo's imposition of export restrictions on Seoul earlier this month, stoking speculation that the ongoing feud could affect the military information-sharing pact, which has been renewed every year since its implementation.
The U.S. has voiced strong support for the pact signed in 2016, which is a key element in the U.S.' pursuit of a trilateral security cooperation mechanism in Asia to better counter North Korea's threats. The deadline for any objection by either side to its renewal is Aug. 24.
