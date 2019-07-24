Parliamentary delegation heads for Washington to hold talks over Japan's export curbs
SEOUL, July 24 (Yonhap) -- A delegation of South Korean lawmakers departed for Washington on Wednesday to hold talks with their U.S. counterparts as part of a bipartisan effort to help resolve the issue of Japan's export curbs against the South.
The seven-member delegation, led by former parliamentary speaker Chung Sye-kyun, a lawmaker of the ruling Democratic Party, is slated to visit the United States through Sunday. Also in the delegation are the ruling party's Park Kyung-mee and Lee Soo-hyuck; Kim Se-yeon and Choi Gyo-il of the main opposition Liberty Korea Party; and Yoo Ui-dong and Lee Sang-don of the minor opposition Bareunmirae Party.
The visit is aimed at highlighting the problem of Japan's export restrictions and discussing ways to bring peace to the Korean Peninsula.
Japan began applying stricter export rules on South Korea for three key materials needed in making chips and displays on July 4 in apparent response to Seoul's handling of a wartime forced labor issue.
The group will meet with U.S. lawmakers and senior officials of the State Department on Thursday to point out the absurdity of Japan's economic reprisal and seek support from them before attending a meeting of lawmakers from Seoul, Washington and Tokyo the next day.
It also plans to relay a resolution calling on Japan to withdraw its exports curbs to parliamentary representatives of other countries stationed in the U.S. The resolution was adopted by the diplomacy and unification committee at the National Assembly on Monday.
The Korean lawmakers are expected to ask their U.S. counterparts to help find a solution the issue in order to strengthen the Seoul-Washington alliance and to maintain the momentum for trilateral cooperation involving South Korea, the U.S. and Japan.
A separate delegation of South Korean lawmakers, led by independent lawmaker Suh Chung-won, is scheduled to visit Tokyo from July 31 to August 1 for talks with Japanese lawmakers over the issue. The eight-member delegation is expected to meet with Toshihiro Nikai, secretary general of the ruling Liberal Democratic Party, and Natsuo Yamaguchi, leader of the ruling party's junior coalition partner Komeito.
