Parliamentary delegation heads for Washington to hold talks over Japan's export curbs

The seven-member delegation, led by former parliamentary speaker Chung Sye-kyun, a lawmaker of the ruling Democratic Party, is slated to visit the United States through Sunday. Also in the delegation are the ruling party's Park Kyung-mee and Lee Soo-hyuck; Kim Se-yeon and Choi Gyo-il of the main opposition Liberty Korea Party; and Yoo Ui-dong and Lee Sang-don of the minor opposition Bareunmirae Party.