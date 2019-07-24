Russia voices 'deep regret' over airspace intrusion: Cheong Wa Dae
SEOUL, July 24 (Yonhap) -- Russia has expressed "deep regret" over one of its warplanes intruding into South Korea's airspace, vowing to conduct a probe into the case, South Korea's presidential office said Wednesday.
Russia notified the South Korean government on Tuesday that Moscow will immediately launch an investigation and take necessary steps, according to Cheong Wa Dae.
On Tuesday, a Russian warplane intruded into South Korea's airspace above the East Sea twice, right after Russian and Chinese military aircraft entered Korea's air defense identification zone (KADIZ) without prior notice.
Russia said the violation was unintended, adding that the plane trespassed into the airspace probably due to a technical glitch.
