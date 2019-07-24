(LEAD) Russia says airspace intrusion was not intended: Cheong Wa Dae
(ATTN: RECASTS headline, lead; UPDATES with more info throughout)
SEOUL, July 24 (Yonhap) -- Russia has told South Korea that the latest airspace intrusion by one of its warplane was not intended and was probably caused by a technical glitch, the presidential office Cheong Wa Dae said Wednesday.
Expressing "deep regret" over the latest incident, Russia notified the Korean government Tuesday that a technical glitch probably caused the plane to intrude into areas that it did not plan to go.
"Russia said its defense ministry will immediately launch a probe and take necessary steps," Yoon Do-han, senior Cheong Wa Dae secretary for public communication, told a press briefing.
On Tuesday, a Russian warplane intruded into South Korea's airspace above the East Sea twice, right after Russian and Chinese military aircraft entered Korea's air defense identification zone (KADIZ) without prior notice.
Russia said the flight was part of joint air drills with China.
"Moscow said if the aircraft flew according to an initially planned route, this incident would not have occurred," Yoon said.
Russia added that it respects international and Korea's domestic laws, stressing that the incursion was not intended.
sooyeon@yna.co.kr
(END)