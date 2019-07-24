Japan's export curbs feared to hit global supply chain hard: U.S. trade associations
By Kang Yoon-seung
SEOUL, July 24 (Yonhap) -- Japan's latest export curbs on South Korea and its planned move to expand restrictions would undermine the global supply chain and deliver long-term damage to the global manufacturing sector, a group of U.S. trade associations said Wednesday.
In a letter sent to South Korean Trade Minister Yoo Myung-hee and her Japanese counterpart Hiroshige Seko, the Semiconductor Industry Association and other associations urged the two countries to promptly seek a resolution for the global supply chain.
"Global ICT and manufacturing industries rely on interwoven and complex global supply chains and just-in-time inventory to efficiently source components, chemicals, materials and technology that has led to substantial innovation and growth," they said in a joint statement.
"Non-transparent and unilateral changes in export control policies can cause supply chain disruptions, delays in shipments and ultimately long-term harm to the companies that operate within and beyond your borders, and the workers they employ," the letter also said.
The U.S. trade associations called on Tokyo to refrain from making "actions that could escalate the situation further in order to avoid potentially long-term damage to the global ICT and manufacturing industries."
The statement came after Japan implemented strict regulations for exports of three key materials to South Korea that are crucial for the production of chips and displays, namely fluorine polyimide, resist and etching gas earlier this month.
Japan is also set to expand its restrictions to other areas by removing South Korea from a whitelist of trusted importers in the coming weeks, a move that could delay or disrupt the supply of such materials as it could affect more than 1,000 items.
Fluorine polyimide is used to make flexible organic light-emitting diode displays, resist is a thin layer used to transfer a circuit pattern to a semiconductor substrate, and etching gas is needed in the semiconductor fabrication process.
Trade Minister Yoo, meanwhile, is in Washington to meet U.S. officials to highlight that Tokyo's restrictions could disrupt global supply chains and have a negative impact on U.S. firms as well.
"We are making efforts to tell major U.S. officials that Japan's restriction hurts the related industries of South Korea, Japan and the United States, as well as the global supply chain," Yoo said on her social media account.
The South Korean government lodged a protest against the move Wednesday, urging Japan to immediately lift both ongoing and upcoming export restrictions against Asia's fourth-largest economy.
colin@yna.co.kr
(END)