The following is the first summary of major stories moved by Yonhap News Agency on Wednesday.
-----------------
(ROUNDUP) S. Korea revs up push to win U.S. support in Japan trade row
WASHINGTON -- South Korea on Tuesday kicked off a new round of diplomacy with its high-ranking officials revving up their efforts to win support from the United States in an escalating trade row between Seoul and Tokyo.
South Korean Trade Minister Yoo Myung-hee arrived in Washington as the latest senior official to visit the U.S. capital following Japan's July 4 export curbs against Seoul.
-----------------
(LEAD) Seoul again presses Tokyo not to implement additional export curbs
SEOUL -- South Korea on Wednesday repeated its call on Japan to scrap its planned measure to take Seoul off its list of trusted trading partners granted with preferential procedures for exports, warning it could undermine bilateral economic ties.
Early this month, Japan implemented strict regulations for exports of three key materials to South Korea that are crucial for the production of chips and displays on the grounds that Seoul runs a lax system for the control of goods that can be diverted for military purposes.
-----------------
(2nd LD) Russia says airspace intrusion was not intended: Cheong Wa Dae
SEOUL -- Russia has told South Korea that the latest airspace intrusion by one of its warplanes was not intended and was probably caused by a technical glitch, the presidential office Cheong Wa Dae said Wednesday.
Expressing "deep regret" over the latest incident, Russia said that a technical problem probably caused the plane to intrude into areas it had not planned to go to.
-----------------
(LEAD) (Gwangju Swimming) Swimmers warned by FINA over podium row
GWANGJU -- Two swimmers involved in a podium row at the ongoing swimming world championships have been warned by the sport's international governing body for their "inadequate behavior."
FINA issued a statement Wednesday reprimanding Sun Yang of China and Duncan Scott of Britain during the FINA World Championships in Gwangju, 330 kilometers south of Seoul.
-----------------
S-Oil swings to red on weak refining margins
SEOUL -- S-Oil Corp., the third-largest oil refiner in South Korea, said Wednesday it swung to the red in the second quarter from a year earlier due to weak refining margins and currency losses.
Net losses reached 147.4 billion won (US$125 million) in the April-June period compared with a net profit of 163.2 billion won a year ago, the company said in a regulatory filing.
-----------------
Process to sell Asiana likely to begin this week: sources
SEOUL -- Kumho Asiana Group, a South Korean airline-to-petrochemical conglomerate, looks set to begin the process of selling its airline unit this week as part of broad restructuring efforts, industry sources said Wednesday.
"The group is likely to give a public bidding notice on Thursday or Friday to sell its entire 33.5 percent stake in Asiana Airlines Inc. held by its construction unit Kumho Industrial Co.," a person familiar with the matter told Yonhap News Agency.
-----------------
Japan's trade curbs will benefit no one: global ratings appraisers
SEOUL -- Global rating agencies have expressed worries that Japan's export restrictions will hurt not only South Korea but also itself and the rest of the world, the finance ministry said Wednesday.
"The credit rating companies expressed concerns that the economic impact of the Japanese measures currently remain limited but that it may have an adverse effect on not only South Korea and Japan but the global supply chain and global economy as well should Japan's trade restrictions intensify," the ministry said of its recent meetings with three major global credit firms. They are Moody's Investors Service, S&P and Fitch Ratings.
-----------------
(2nd LD) Chinese nationals, company indicted in U.S. over N.K. sanctions evasion
WASHINGTON -- Four Chinese nationals and a Chinese company have been indicted on charges of helping North Korean entities involved in the proliferation of weapons of mass destruction, the U.S. Department of Justice said Tuesday.
A federal grand jury in Newark, New Jersey, charged Chinese businesswoman Ma Xiaohong, her company, Dandong Hongxiang Industrial Development Co. Ltd. (DHID), and three of the company's top executives with violating sanctions and conspiring to defraud the U.S. and launder money, the department said in a statement.
-----------------
Samsung Bioepis wins 4th FDA approval for biosimilar
SEOUL -- South Korean pharmaceutical firm Samsung Bioepis Co. said Wednesday it has won approval from the U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) to sell one of its biosimilars in the United States.
Hadlima, referencing AbbVie Inc.'s blockbuster autoimmune treatment Humira, can be also used for treatment of diseases that include rheumatoid arthritis, psoriasis, ulcerative colitis and uveitis.
-----------------
(LEAD) N. Korea refusing to accept Seoul's food aid over allies' joint military drill
SEOUL -- North Korea is refusing to accept food assistance from South Korea, citing Seoul's planned joint military exercise with the United States, a unification ministry official said Wednesday.
The North delivered the message during its working-level talks with the World Food Programme (WFP), through which Seoul intended to deliver the promised 50,000 tons of rice.
