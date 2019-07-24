(Gwangju Swimming) 4 S. Koreans, 1 relay team gone from swimming preliminaries
By Yoo Jee-ho
GWANGJU, July 24 (Yonhap) -- It was five up, five down for host South Korea in the swimming preliminaries at the world championships on Wednesday.
Four South Koreans plus one South Korean relay team who competed in the heats at the FINA World Championships all failed to advance at the Nambu University Municipal Aquatics Center.
Park Su-jin in the women's 200m butterfly came closest to making the cut, placing 17th with a time of 2:10.73.
The top 16 reached the semifinals, and Park finished one-tenth of a second behind the 16th-ranked Mirela Belmonte of Spain.
Belmonte is the defending champion of the event, but she ended up 4.67 seconds behind Hali Flickinger of the United States, who finished first in the heats.
In other races of Wednesday's morning session, Im Da-sol finished 22nd in the women's 50m backstroke with 28.50. She finished 0.21 behind Daria Vaskina of Russia for the 16th spot.
Fu Yuanhui of China, the 2015 champion, won the heats in 27.70 seconds, followed by defending champion, Etiene Medeiros of Brazil, with 27.85 seconds.
In the men's 100m freestyle, Yang Jae-hoon came 29th with a time of 49.37. Caeleb Dressel, who has already collected two gold medals so far in Gwangju, led everyone with 47.32. He's the defending champion in the 100m free.
Kim Min-suk ranked 29th in the men's 200m individual medley heats. He finished in 2:02.36, 4.57 seconds back of the leader, Laszlo Cseh of Hungary.
In the mixed 4x100m medley relay heats, South Korea finished 17th out of 36, with only the top eight moving on to the final later Wednesday.
The quartet of Lee Ju-ho, Moon Jae-kwon, Park Ye-rin and Jeong So-eun clocked 3:50.89.
The mixed medley relay has been contested twice so far, and Britain and the U.S. have so far split the titles. The U.S. won the heats in 3:41.23, while Britain ranked fourth, behind Australia and Russia.
