(Gwangju Swimming) Britain's Hunt wins men's high diving gold at Gwangju worlds
GWANGJU, July 24 (Yonhap) -- Gary Hunt of Britain won the gold medal in men's high diving at the ongoing world swimming championships Wednesday.
Hunt took a combined 442.20 points to pull off a come-from-behind victory after the fourth round of the men's high diving of the 2019 FINA World Aquatics Championships held at Chosun University High Diving Competition Venue in Gwangju, 330 kilometers south of Seoul.
Starting from third place in the final round, he made an overwhelming 156-point performance, pushing down defending champion and then No. 1 Steve LoBue of the United States, who received 119.85 points in the final round.
The silver medal went to LoBue, who scored 433.65 points in total, while Jonathan Paredes of Mexico captured bronze with 430.15 points.
High diving debuted as an official sport at the 2013 world championships in Barcelona. Men jump from a 27-meter-high platform, while women dive from 20m.
