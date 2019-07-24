Bolton calls for close consultations over further potential KADIZ breaches
SEOUL, July 24 (Yonhap) -- U.S. National Security Adviser John Bolton on Wednesday raised the need for close cooperation with South Korea in response to future incidents like a recent flight by Chinese and Russian warplanes into the South's air defense identification zone (KADIZ), Cheong Wa Dae said.
Bolton made the remark during his meeting with his South Korean counterpart, Chung Eui-yong, in the presidential office Cheong Wa Dae in the morning, according to Ko Min-jung, presidential spokesperson.
Chung and Bolton also agreed to continue discussions over how to cooperate on U.S.-led efforts to ensure free navigation through waters off Iran.
As to the issue of defense cost sharing, the allies decided to seek consultations, based on the spirit of the Seoul-Washington alliance in the most "reasonable and fair" way, according to Ko.
