LG Electronics to sell water treatment units for 200 bln won
By Kim Eun-jung
SEOUL, July 24 (Yonhap) -- LG Electronics Inc. is set to sell its water treatment subsidiaries for an estimated 200 billion won (US$170 million), in the latest in a series of its parent firm's moves to focus on core businesses, industry sources said Wednesday.
LG Electronics has decided to sell Hi-Entech and LG-Hitach Water Solution to Techcross, an affiliate of the Seoul-based Bubang Group, and they are expected to sign the deal later this week, according to the sources familiar with the matter.
The two LG subsidiaries build, operate and manage water treatment facilities, and Techcross is a leader in the ballast water treatment system with a 15 percent global market share.
Under the leadership of new Chairman Koo Kwang-mo, who took office last year, LG has been pushing to sell its non-core assets and increase investment in new businesses to find fresh growth momentum.
In February, LG liquidated LG Fuel Cell Systems, a fuel cell subsidiary, in which several other subsidiaries jointly invested.
LG Electronics is going through a process of selling a 35 percent stake in LG CNS, its IT subsidiary, and LG is pushing to sell off its China headquarters to raise funds for new investment.
