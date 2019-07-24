Hyundai Mobis Q2 net rises 17 pct on EV parts
SEOUL, July 24 (Yonhap) -- Hyundai Mobis Co., South Korea's biggest auto parts maker, on Wednesday reported a 17 percent rise in its second-quarter net profit on strong sales of EV components.
Net profit for the April-June quarter rose to 645 billion won (US$550 million) from 553 billion won a year earlier, the company said in a statement.
"A sharply increased supply of high-end components for electric vehicles at home and abroad gave a boost to the quarterly results. A weaker won (against the dollar) also buoyed the bottom line," a company spokesman said.
Operating profit also climbed 18 percent to 627 billion won over the cited period. Sales were up 6.5 percent to 9.46 trillion won from 8.88 trillion won, the statement said.
