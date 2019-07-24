(Gwangju Swimming) High diver Hunt learns from past mistake, clinches gold
By Kim Boram
GWANGJU, July 24 (Yonhap) -- Since high diving became an official event at the world championships in 2013, Gary Hunt of Great Britain has been one of the strongest contenders every year. He has bagged three medals so far, including a gold at the ongoing 2019 world championships in Gwangju, 330 kilometers south of Seoul.
But two years ago, at the Budapest world championships, he failed to make the podium, while Steve LoBue of the United States clinched the title.
He said he had been keenly ambitious to defend his title at that time. He attempted the most difficult dive, which he had rarely pulled off successfully, in the fourth round to maintain the top spot. LoBue was just 2.65 points behind him.
But he didn't manage to execute the dive and dropped to fifth.
"I was doing very well until that point. But I crumbled under the pressure and it's because the dive was not really secure for me, not stable," he said. "(I tried) my most difficult dive, the dive that I wasn't 100 percent confident in, as the last dive."
At Gwangju, before the final round of the men's high diving competition on Wednesday, he seemingly needed to attempt the most complicated dive to overcome a roughly 30-point difference with the leader, LoBue. He started from third place in the final round.
But the experience in Budapest pushed him to not repeat the failure. He tried an easier, comfortable dive even though he needed a comeback win. But the dive gave him a whopping 156 points and brought him the gold medal.
"I learned a big lesson in Budapest," he said. "I knew what I had to do ... I put the dive that I had most experience at the end, knowing that I can do it in any condition."
After winning the title, he said he was still feeling surprised.
"It's hard to explain your feelings straight a while after you have so much emotions," the 34-year-old said. "In a competition like this, you never know how it's going to end. I'm still shocked."
In high diving, men jump from a 27-meter-high outdoor platform, while women dive from 20m.
