LG Chem Q2 net dips 83 pct on one-off costs
SEOUL, July 24 (Yonhap) -- LG Chem Ltd., South Korea's leading chemicals firm, said Wednesday its net profit tumbled 83 percent in the second quarter due to one-off costs related to energy storage system (ESS) fires and facility maintenance.
Net income stood at 83.8 billion won (US$71 million) in the April-June period, a sharp decline from a profit of 493 billion won a year earlier, the company said in a regulatory filing.
Sales inched up 1.8 percent on-year to 7.1 trillion won, but operating profit dropped 62 percent on-year to 267 billion won over the cited period.
LG Chem said one-off costs related to ESS-related fires and increased fixed costs related to its massive facility investments dragged down its profit. Domestic sales and production of its ESS products have been temporarily halted out of concerns over additional fires.
"In the third quarter, the company expects to see improved earnings since one-off costs will be cleared, while sales of high-value products from petrochemical sector and batteries are expected to increase," Jeong Ho-young, chief financial officer at LG Chem, said.
LG Chem said it petrochemical business unit logged an operating income of 382 billion won in the second quarter, down 42 percent from a year ago, on sales of 3.9 trillion won. The company said rising material costs and facility maintenance costs for its factory in Daesan, some 100 kilometers southwest of Seoul, led to the drop.
LG Chem's battery unit suffered an operating loss of 128 billion won on sales of 2 trillion won. Last year, the company made 27 billion won in operating profit on sales of 1.49 trillion won.
