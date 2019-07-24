Kakao Games to launch 'TERA Classic' next month
By Kim Han-joo
SEOUL, July 24 (Yonhap) -- South Korean game publisher Kakao Games Corp. said Wednesday that it will launch a new multiplayer online role-playing game (MMORPG) in the country next month.
The mobile MMORPG, "TERA Classic," will officially be available on Aug. 13, the company said. It is developed by Lantu Games Ltd., a joint venture between Longtu Games and LINE Corp.
Tera Classic will be the second mobile MMORPG based on the original title, "TERA," after "Tera M," which was published by Netmarble Games, a South Korean mobile game developer and publisher, in 2018.
The new MMORPG will be based on the original world concept of the computer version but will tell a new story, Kakao Games said.
It is the first MMORPG to be published by Kakao Games since its foundation in 2013.
khj@yna.co.kr
(END)