Samsung C&T Q2 net dips on slump in overseas biz
SEOUL, July 24 (Yonhap) -- Samsung C&T Corp., a construction affiliate of Samsung Group, said Wednesday its second-quarter net profit tumbled 37.5 percent due to weak performances in overseas construction business and the commodity trading sector.
Net profit for the three months ending June 30 stood at 207.4 billion won (US$176 million), a sharp decline from 332 billion won a year earlier, the company said in a regulatory filing.
Sales inched up 0.6 percent on-year to 7.9 trillion won in the April-June period, but operating profit plunged 41.6 percent on-year to 220.7 billion won over the cited period, it said.
Samsung C&T said operating income from its construction business fell 35 percent on-year to 158 billion won on sales of 3.15 trillion won.
Its trading unit posted an operating income of 27 billion won, down 52.6 percent from a year earlier, due to price drop in commodities.
Samsung C&T said it secured 2.5 trillion won worth of orders in the first half of this year, only 21 percent of its annual target of 11.7 trillion won.
kdon@yna.co.kr
(END)