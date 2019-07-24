Yonhap News Summary
The following is the second summary of major stories moved by Yonhap News Agency on Wednesday.
(3rd LD) Defense ministry dismisses Japan's claim over Dokdo, vows stern response
SEOUL -- South Korea's defense ministry on Wednesday dismissed Japan's renewed territorial claim to Dokdo amid military tensions over a Russian warplane's violation of its airspace near the easternmost islets in the East Sea.
On Tuesday, the Russian A-50 early-warning jet intruded into Korean airspace twice near Dokdo, prompting the South Korean Air Force to fire hundreds of warning shots in accordance with operation manuals, according to the Joint Chiefs of Staff (JCS).
(LEAD) Hyundai Mobis Q2 net rises 17 pct on EV parts
SEOUL -- Hyundai Mobis Co., South Korea's biggest auto parts maker, on Wednesday reported a 17 percent rise in its second-quarter net profit on strong sales of EV components.
Net profit for the April-June quarter rose to 645 billion won (US$550 million) from 553 billion won a year earlier, the company said in a statement.
(LEAD) Seoul stocks retreat 1 pct on tech losses, weak earnings
SEOUL -- South Korean stocks closed lower Wednesday on concerns over weak corporate earnings, led by losses in tech bluechips. The Korean won rose against the U.S. dollar.
The benchmark Korea Composite Stock Price Index (KOSPI) fell 19.15 points, or 0.91 percent, to 2,082.3. Trading volume was moderate at 841.58 million shares worth 4.11 trillion won (US$3.49 billion), with losers overwhelming gainers 631 to 200.
(LEAD) Bolton calls for close consultations over further potential KADIZ breaches
SEOUL -- The United States on Wednesday called for close cooperation with South Korea over future incidents like a recent flight by Chinese and Russian warplanes into the South's air defense identification zone (KADIZ), Cheong Wa Dae said.
U.S. National Security Adviser John Bolton made the remark during talks with his South Korean counterpart, Chung Eui-yong, in Seoul earlier in the day, according to Ko Min-jung, presidential spokesperson.
(LEAD) Process to sell Asiana likely to begin this week: sources
SEOUL -- Kumho Asiana Group, a South Korean airline-to-petrochemical conglomerate, looks set to begin the process of selling its airline unit this week as part of broad restructuring efforts, industry sources said Wednesday.
"The group is likely to give a public bidding notice on Thursday or Friday to sell its entire 33.5 percent stake in Asiana Airlines Inc. held by its construction unit Kumho Industrial Co.," a person familiar with the matter told Yonhap News Agency.
(3rd LD) Russia says airspace intrusion by its warplane was not intended: Cheong Wa Dae
SEOUL -- Russia has told South Korea that the latest airspace intrusion by one of its warplanes was not intentional and was probably caused by a technical glitch, the presidential office Cheong Wa Dae said Wednesday.
Expressing "deep regret" over the latest incident, Russia said that a technical problem probably caused the plane to intrude into areas it had not planned to go to.
