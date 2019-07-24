S. Korea set to raise Japan export curbs at WTO meeting
GENEVA, July 24 (Yonhap) -- The World Trade Organization (WTO) opened the second day of its General Council meeting on Wednesday with South Korean delegates expected to build awareness of problems related to Japan's export curbs among WTO member countries.
Diplomatic and economic tensions are escalating between South Korea and Japan after Tokyo tightened controls on exports of key high-tech materials crucial for the production of semiconductors and displays to Seoul earlier this month, in apparent retaliation for a series of South Korean court rulings last year over Japan's wartime forced labor.
Japan has also threatened to remove South Korea from a "whitelist" of trusted importers. If South Korea is removed from the list of streamlined and preferential exports procedures, it would have major impact on global supply chains.
South Korea's Deputy Trade Minister Kim Seung-ho has warned that, if Japan removes South Korea from the list, it will further complicate the trade dispute and violate more global trade rules.
"Japan's export restrictions on the three industrial materials already clearly violate the rules of the WTO, and Tokyo should not take action (that could further complicate the issue)," he told reporters.
Kim is currently heading South Korea's delegation to the WTO General Council meeting in Geneva.
At the WTO meeting, Kim is expected to point out that Japan's latest trade restrictions do not comply with WTO regulations, and he will ask other countries to assist efforts to call for Tokyo to withdraw the measure.
Japan has claimed that South Korea runs a lax system for the control of goods that can be diverted for military purposes, prompting it to impose tighter export restrictions on Seoul.
But many think the move is politically motivated retaliation for South Korean court rulings on wartime forced labor.
South Korea has repeatedly explained its export control of strategic and non-strategic goods and says it would be an "unjust and groundless" measure to have Korea removed from Japan's list of preferential trade partners without providing any concrete example of a case where such controls were inadequate.
In Seoul on Wednesday, South Korea's trade ministry sent a 20-page letter to the Japanese government, calling for an immediate lifting of both ongoing and upcoming export restrictions against Seoul.
"The measure will increase export regulations against South Korea, which has been considered a whitelist country for more than 15 years. This is a grave event that hurts the close economic partnership of Seoul and Tokyo that has lasted for more than 60 years," the ministry said in a statement.
The ministry described Tokyo's action as "shortsighted" and said, "It will hurt not only South Korean firms but also Japanese companies as well," the ministry said. "South Korea and Japan should create an equal and mutually beneficial free trade system."
