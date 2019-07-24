Go to Contents
SEARCH

Range
Order by
Periods
~

* The search is limited to articles published after 2010.

Recommended

N. Korean airline to resume Pyongyang-Macau flights in August: report

19:58 July 24, 2019

SEOUL, July 24 (Yonhap) -- North Korea's state-run airline, Air Koryo, will resume twice-weekly Pyongyang-Macau flights in August, a media report said Wednesday.

Citing an official from Macau's Civil Aviation Authority, NK News, which tracks North Korean issues, reported that Macau approved the route between Pyongyang and Macau.

Air Koryo operated a flight service between the two airports in the 1990s, according to the report.
(END)

Most Liked
Most Saved
Most Viewed All Categories
Issue Keywords
Most Viewed Photos
Main Article Right Now
TYPE SIZE

Example Type Sizing

A A

SAVED

SHARE

To get the link, tap the URL.

How can we improve?

SUBMIT

Thanks for your feedback!

OK