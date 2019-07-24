N. Korean airline to resume Pyongyang-Macau flights in August: report
19:58 July 24, 2019
SEOUL, July 24 (Yonhap) -- North Korea's state-run airline, Air Koryo, will resume twice-weekly Pyongyang-Macau flights in August, a media report said Wednesday.
Citing an official from Macau's Civil Aviation Authority, NK News, which tracks North Korean issues, reported that Macau approved the route between Pyongyang and Macau.
Air Koryo operated a flight service between the two airports in the 1990s, according to the report.
