(Gwangju Swimming) Italian sets medals record, no Sun on podium
By Yoo Jee-ho
GWANGJU, July 24 (Yonhap) -- About to turn 31 and still going strong, Italian great Federica Pellegrini collected her record eighth medal in the women's 200m freestyle at the swimming world championships on Wednesday.
And it was in every athetes' favorite color: gold.
From the star-studded field in the final at the FINA World Championships in Gwangju, Pellegrini emerged as the champion with a time of 1:54.22.
Pellegrini, who has four gold, three silver and one bronze from the 200m free, is the first swimmer with eight medals in a particular individual event.
She edged out Ariarne Titmus of Australia by 0.44 second in a thrilling finish. This was the second medal in Gwangju for Titmus, who stunned American star Katie Ledecky for the 400m free title on Sunday.
Sarah Sjostrom of Sweden got silver in 1:54.78, her first world championships medal in an individual race longer than 100m.
Pellegrini, who quipped after the race that she is "too old for this," joins Katinka Hosszu (200m and 400m individual medley) and Sjostrom (100m butterfly) as the only women to have won a particular individual event four times.
Also on Wednesday, there was no drama on the medal podium.
Sun Yang of China, who has been at the center of two incidents during medal ceremonies, finished in sixth in the 800m freestyle.
Gregorio Paltrinieri of Italy won his first title and a third career medal in this event, after silver in 2015 and bronze in 2017, with a time of 7:39.27.
Henrik Christiansen of Norway got silver in 7:41.28, giving his country its first medal in this event. David Aubry of France took silver in 7:42.08.
Sun, who won the 800m free three straight times starting in 2011, before finishing fifth in 2017, ended up in sixth place this time, in 7:45.01.
Paltrinieri took the lead at the 250m split and never got caught the rest of the way.
This was the final race in Gwangju for Sun, who earlier on the 400m and 200m freestyle titles.
Sun made headlines as much for incidents at the medal ceremony as for his victories. In the 400m ceremony on Sunday, Mack Horton, silver medalist from Australia, refused to stand next to Sun at the top for photos. Two days later in the 200m medal ceremony, bronze medalist Duncan Scott from Britain did the same. Both Horton and Scott were warned by FINA for their apparent protest to Sun's presence here, despite allegations that Sun had violated doping rules.
Sun is accused of smashing vials of his blood sample last year. FINA cleared him to compete in South Korea but the World Anti-Doping Agency has challenged that ruling at the Court of Arbitration for Sport. A hearing is set for September.
